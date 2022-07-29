Snap adds Ghost Phone AR game to Snapchat

Snapchat has launched an AR-based in-app game—Ghost Phone. This is the company’s first effort to release augmented reality-based gaming on the platform.

To launch the app, a player has to head to Lens Explorer in the Snapchat app or tap the rocket icon in chat. Players will receive a password to decode and play the game. Players can find clues within text messages and data and unlock Camera Modes to capture the AR ghosts. The player will have to level up to uncover apps and data for more clues and camera Modes.

Today, we're introducing a new way to play on Snapchat. Hunt AR ghosts and solve the supernatural mystery of "Ghost Phone." 👻 pic.twitter.com/sJ8VWNo7MU — Snapchat (@Snapchat) July 28, 2022

Ghost Phone in Snapchat

According to Snap, the game is built using the Lens Studio and web-first game engine PlayCanvas. The game uses Snap’s World Mesh technology and surface recognition to place game objects around the user.

Snap released its Q2 2022 earnings report last week, showcasing 18 per cent year-on-year growth to reach 347 million daily active users.