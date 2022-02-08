The apps that offer 10-minute delivery of essentials

Door-step delivery apps are seeing a spike due to Covid-19 lockdown and pandemics. With some fierce competition, there are several apps and technologies that are getting introduced day-by-day to provide a seamless customer experience. Some apps are promising customers for 10 minutes door-step deliveries to provide a ‘hassle-free and time-saving customer experience’, according to the companies.

Here are the apps that offer 10 to 15 minutes grocery delivery

Zepto

Zepto is a Mumbai-based grocery delivery startup that delivers essentials in 10 minutes. This app was founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 19-year-old Standford dropouts, in 2020.

This app was initially delivering groceries for certain areas in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, but now it is expanding to various parts of the country. Their service is now available in Delhi, Chennai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. The app is coming soon to Kolkata.

Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers)

Zomato backed Blinkit is the rival of Zepto and delivers groceries and other essentials in 10 minutes. Based in Gurgaon, the Blinkit was founded by Albinder Dhindsa.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy’s Instamart is another grocery and other essentials delivery app which takes about 15 to 30 minutes of delivery. The Swiggy Instamart is available on the home page of the Swiggy app and anyone can order from the app. Unlike, Zepto and Blinkit, Swiggy does not deliver in 10 minutes, it takes 15 to 30 minutes for Swiggy to deliver the essentials.

These apps deliver groceries within the mentioned stipulated time, likewise, Dunzo is also an essentials delivery app that delivers essentials in 19 minutes. Ola also launched a 10 minutes delivery app for essentials.

There are many apps worldwide like Getir in Turkey, Gorillas in Germany, and Dija in Britain that offer 10 minutes delivery services for customers.