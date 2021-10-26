To help users discover new content and creators, YouTube rolls out “New to you” personalised feature

YouTube is officially rolling out its “New to you” feature for users after testing it earlier this year.

The “New to you” tab is a feature that is meant to help users discover new creators and fresh content beyond the recommended videos that they normally see.

It is a personalised feed for users with content recommendations based on the content that users generally prefer.

The new tab will surface content aligning with users’ viewing preferences from channels that they may not have previously come across. A step ahead of YouTube’s Explore listings which help users find content from specific categories such as gaming or beauty, the new feature will consider users’ specific interests.

“You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences,” YouTube said in a blog post.

“New to you” is now available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop, and TV devices.

To try out “New to you” users can tap “New to you” in the topic bar, which can also be found when users refresh the YouTube homepage (on mobile). Users may also see a “New to you” prompt as they scroll through their feed. Since this feature is personalised, it may not always be available, and users will need to be signed in to see it, the Google-owned video platform further specified.