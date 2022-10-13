Twitter is asking users to add their date of birth to watch sensitive content. The microblogging site is slowly rolling out the feature as part of its user safety efforts, restricting sensitive content to individuals below 18 years of age.

The platform has been exploring its content moderation tools and reviewing its policies around permanently banning users. TechCrunch noted in its report that many users wrote that the platform notified them to input their birth dates to watch the content of specific tweets.

Hello @twitter this tweet has an age restricted notice on it https://t.co/UC2FnU9czh you require I add a date of birth to view it but also intend to use it to show me ads ...erm ... Hmm veering into the 2FA FTC scenario. No? @ICOnewspic.twitter.com/DNESXIhECP — Privacy Matters 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺🌻 (@PrivacyMatters) October 10, 2022

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the feature and told TechCrunch, “We are constantly iterating on our work to give people more choice and control over their experience, as well as to make Twitter safer for everyone.”

The microblogging site did not specify if this feature will be rolled out globally. The platform recently began testing new pop-ups notifying users to share tweets or copy links instead of a screenshot.

