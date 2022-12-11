Twitter has announced the rollout of its ‘Community Notes’ feature to users, globally. According to a CNBC report, users will be able to view the feature attached to tweets, but only US-based users can access it. The micro-blogging site will expand the contributor base country by country, the report said.

Beginning today, Community Notes are visible around the world 🌎🌍🌏 — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) December 11, 2022

The feature was originally launched as ‘Birdwatch’ in January last year to combat misinformation in tweets.

Community Notes on Twitter

“People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views,” a tweet thread from the Community Notes handle said.

According to reports, contributors can suggest a note to any tweet, which will be rated by other contributors. “Notes are only shown on tweets if they are rated helpful by enough people from different perspectives,” the company said. Contributors can enroll themselves to write and rate notes.

Elon Musk earlier said that Community Notes will have a powerful impact on falsehoods. The microblogging platform is relaunching its Twitter Blue subscription.

