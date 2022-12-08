Microsoft Teams has launched a ‘communities’ feature on Android and iOS devices. The ability allows users to create and organise groups. It also provides access to group calendars, event scheduling, meetings, document or photo sharing, video calls and chat.

This comes at a time when other platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, also introduced tweaks to the community feature.

“Communities is currently rolling out in the free version of Microsoft Teams,” the company announced. The feature will rollout on desktop soon.

The feature includes a new events experience for users to add events to their community calendar, invite guests, track attendance, and chat with attendees through direct private messenger. Microsoft Teams will launch SignUpGenius in 2023 to help users, coordinate fundraisers, plan events, and enlist volunteers.

“Community owners have the ability to manage settings, set community guidelines, and moderate content by adding or removing participants,” Microsoft said. Users can access communities in Teams through the Home tab in the mobile app. Users can invite others to join the community by sending a link or sharing a QR code.

