Twitter chief Elon Musk has apologised to a user on Twitter who experienced excessive space consumption by the app on smartphones.

Elon Musk shared a screenshot of the phone storage and pointed out that the Twitter app occupies 9.52 GB of storage, whereas other socials such as WhatsApp and Discord took only 1.31 GB and 2.01 GB. 

The post has amassed over 80 million views and 55 thousand retweets. 

Meanwhile, the latest report by El Pais revealed that the microblogging platform approved 83 per cent more requests under Musk’s ownership for censorship from authoritarian governments like Turkey and India than before his takeover in October of last year.

After launching encrypted direct messages (DMs) for users to communicate securely on the platform, Musk announced that Twitter Blue subscribers can upload two-hour-long videos on the platform.

