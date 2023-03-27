Twitter recently announced the removal of all legacy Blue verified checkmarks from April 1, 2023.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the microblogging platform said in a tweet. The move mandates users to subscribe to Twitter Blue if they tend to retain their blue ticks.

A Twitter Blue subscription, priced at $8 on a monthly basis, provides access to enhanced features on the platform, including support for 1080p videos, and bookmark folders. In India, the subscription is priced at ₹650 on the web and ₹900 on Android/iOS devices.

Here is an alternative for those associated with verified organisations on Twitter to retain their blue checkmark for free;

Following Musk’s takeover and the launch of coloured verified checkmarks, Twitter also launched the ‘verified organisations programme’ which enables businesses, non-profits, and government institutions, to sign up and manage their verification and to affiliate and verify any related account.

“A company can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees, or teams. A government can affiliate its precincts, officials, or their other entities. There is no limit to the number of affiliates an organisation can have, or who they can affiliate (as long as they are related),” Twitter said in a statement.

Here’s the catch! The microblogging platform allows individuals to affiliate themselves with an organisation that has a verified badge. Users with an email address associated with the organisation’s domain, and access to the official Twitter handle, can get their account verified.

