Twitter announced, on Friday, that it will be winding down its legacy verified programme from April 1, 2023. Legacy verified checkmarks will thus be removed, it tweeted.

Twitter urged individual users to sign up for Twitter Blue, and organisations for ‘Verified Organisations’, to keep their blue checkmarks.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has remained firm about the elimination of the old verification system, a Bloomberg report said. Musk has described the old system as “corrupt” after he took over the microblogging platform in October last year.

In December 2022, Twitter Blue was announced. Users were given a subscription option at $8 a month to receive a checkmark in a blue badge next to their profile pictures, along with the ability to edit tweets, among other perks.

In the same month, Twitter began rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies.

Twitterati reacts

Twitterati pointed out that legacy verification will be shut down on April Fool’s Day, and expressed concerns over the move.

Yes let's definitely pick April Fool's Day to remove verification indicators from all the accounts of major media organizations, reporters, corporations and brands, NGOs, etc., what could go wrong https://t.co/0TLMI7hvhY — Fiddler (@cFidd) March 24, 2023

the only value of a twitter blue checkmark now is that people might mistake you for someone who is actually notable. if you get rid of every other checkmark, then the twitter blue checkmark literally means nothing. they're actually devaluing their own product by doing this. https://t.co/AiW6Vueoz1 — Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) March 24, 2023

Twitter is also reportedly testing a new verification process for Twitter Blue subscribers. This would involve these users submitting their government ID, a recent report by TechCrunch noted.