Twitter denies access to Ravi Shankar Prasad and restores subsequently

Twitter that has more than 1.75 crore users in India, the third-largest in the world on Friday denied access to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MeitY) and Law & Justice, without specifying any reason.

“Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA, and subsequently, they allowed me to access the account…Twitter subsequently allowed me access to my account,” Prasad said on Koo platform, the local version of Twitter.

Prasad also brought the same statements on Twitter, saying, “My comments calling out high-handedness, arbitrary actions of Twitter have clearly ruffled feathers.”

The Minister has been talking about how the American company has been breaking the Indian laws and taking casually taking the land rules. He noted that Twitter's action is in gross violation of the IT rules. “They failed to give prior notice before denying access to my own account,” he said.

Prasad said Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the ‘harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform.”

Comments were not available from Twitter immediately.