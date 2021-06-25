Twitter denies access to Ravi Shankar Prasad and restores subsequently

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter denies access to Ravi Shankar Prasad and restores subsequently
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications and IT Chhote Lal
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications and IT Chhote Lal
RELATED
Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines: Prasad
Twitter India head was questioned in ‘Covid toolkit’ case
Remove ‘Manipulated Media’ tag from certain tweets: MeitY tells Twitter
Fake news: SC issues notice to Centre, Twitter India on a plea to regulate spreading of hate content
Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines: Prasad
Twitter India head was questioned in ‘Covid toolkit’ case
Remove ‘Manipulated Media’ tag from certain tweets: MeitY tells Twitter
Fake news: SC issues notice to Centre, Twitter India on a plea to regulate spreading of hate content
Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the ‘harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda,” says Prasad
Twitter that has more than 1.75 crore users in India, the third-largest in the world on Friday denied access to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MeitY) and Law & Justice, without specifying any reason.
“Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA, and subsequently, they allowed me to access the account…Twitter subsequently allowed me access to my account,” Prasad said on Koo platform, the local version of Twitter.
Prasad also brought the same statements on Twitter, saying, “My comments calling out high-handedness, arbitrary actions of Twitter have clearly ruffled feathers.”
The Minister has been talking about how the American company has been breaking the Indian laws and taking casually taking the land rules. He noted that Twitter's action is in gross violation of the IT rules. “They failed to give prior notice before denying access to my own account,” he said.
Prasad said Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the ‘harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform.”
Comments were not available from Twitter immediately.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE