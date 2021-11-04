Twitter, Instagram revive Twitter Card previews for Instagram posts

Instagram and Twitter have revived link previews for Instagram posts on Twitter.

Now, when a user shares a URL to an Instagram post on Twitter, a preview along with an image will appear on the platform, instead of just the text. The feature was announced by both companies.

"They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear," Instagram tweeted from its official account.

"If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web," wrote Twitter from its official Support account.

Instagram had turned off the ability for users to see previews of posts on Twitter after Meta (then Facebook) had acquired the company in 2012 (via The Verge).

Instagram's founder and former CEO, Kevin Systrom, had said that the decision was made by him and not Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter had also limited the photo-sharing platform's integration with its platform by removing a feature that let users find people that they follow on Instagram, on Twitter, a few months after the acquisition's announcement.