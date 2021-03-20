Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Twitter is working on a paid “undo tweet” feature: Report
Twitter is working on an undo tweet feature for which users may have to pay, according to reports.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Friday shared images of an undo tweet feature that the microblogging platform is working on as part of a subscription service.
“Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet”,” Wong tweeted.
“Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets,” added Wong with a GIF showing how the feature works.
Twitter last year confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service which include a range of new features that users may be willing for, as per a Business Insider report.
According to images shared by Wong, undo tweets is a feature that may be part of that service. The feature is different from delete tweet feature which is currently available to users. It stops the tweet from going out at all.
Twitter in an email confirmed to CNet that it is testing the feature.
As noted by the Verge, based on the screenshot shared by Wong, the undo button also works as a progress bar which shows how soon a tweet will be sent out after clicking the “Send” button. Users can click the undo button to prevent the tweet from being sent out at all.
Twitter is also working on features such as Super Follows for creators or publishers.
The social media major had mentioned the feature at its Analyst Day event earlier this year . The feature works like an “account subscription” service and allows creators and publishers to charge other users for content such as exclusive tweets, special access to their direct messages or audio conversations, or a paid newsletter, as shared by Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product. It is planning to launch Super Follows “sometime this year.”
“Over the course of this year, you'll see us test subscription products in public. You'll hear more about them. And hopefully, you'll see some of these products roll out as well,” the company tweeted from the official Twitter Investor Relations account earlier this year.
