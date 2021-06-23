Twitter lets users share tweets directly to their Instagram Stories

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter lets users share tweets directly to their Instagram Stories
Tweets will be posted to the Stories as stickers
Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users share tweets directly to their Instagram Story.
Users will see an option to share their tweets to their Instagram Stories within the menu when they click on the share icon on their tweets. Tweets will be posted to the Stories as stickers.
“Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting,” Twitter tweeted from its official support account.
Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features
The microblogging platform had begun testing the feature with a small percentage of iOS users in December last year alongside another feature that lets users share tweets directly to their Snapchat stories.
It is now expanding the feature to users.
Instagram adds new tools for creators to earn on the platform
Fixes bug
Separately, Twitter also recently fixed a bug that showed users muted words from people that they follow.
“We’ve fixed a bug that allowed muted words to show from people you follow. Now when you mute a word from your Home timeline, it’ll be muted from everyone –– regardless of whether you’ve also muted it from Notifications for anyone or people you don’t follow,” it said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE