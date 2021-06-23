Twitter lets users share tweets directly to their Instagram Stories

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users share tweets directly to their Instagram Story.

Users will see an option to share their tweets to their Instagram Stories within the menu when they click on the share icon on their tweets. Tweets will be posted to the Stories as stickers.

“Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting,” Twitter tweeted from its official support account.

The microblogging platform had begun testing the feature with a small percentage of iOS users in December last year alongside another feature that lets users share tweets directly to their Snapchat stories.

It is now expanding the feature to users.

Fixes bug

Separately, Twitter also recently fixed a bug that showed users muted words from people that they follow.

“We’ve fixed a bug that allowed muted words to show from people you follow. Now when you mute a word from your Home timeline, it’ll be muted from everyone –– regardless of whether you’ve also muted it from Notifications for anyone or people you don’t follow,” it said.