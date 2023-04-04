Twitter users were in for a surprise on Monday, as the blue bird icon on Twitter Web was replaced by a picture of the dog from the ‘Doge’ meme.

Users noticed that the traditional Twitter logo was replaced by the infamous Shiba Inu dog from a prominent meme- the same one used by the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, both in its name and logo. The update can only be viewed by web users on Twitter.com, when they log in. The picture also pops up while Twitter is loading, and while the sign-in page is displayed.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme in response to the change. In the meme, a police officer looks at a driver’s license with the blue bird logo on it, while the Shiba Inu in the car says, “That’s an old photo.”

Musk also tweeted an image of an old Twitter conversation, where a user asked him to “just buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.” He captioned the tweet, “As promised.”

#TwitterLogo was trending on the microblogging site at the time of writing. Twitterati reacted with mixed feelings to the home icon update under the hashtag.

Woah did anyone notice they changed the Twitter logo to a doge or am I the first one pic.twitter.com/oMMovboM3z — greg (@greg16676935420) April 4, 2023

WHY IS THE TWITTER LOGO NOW A DOGE BRO ELON THE MEME HAS BEEN DEAD FOR ALMOST A DECADE pic.twitter.com/mPr3omdK9h — Nswipe (@nswipeeeeee) April 3, 2023

The twitter logo in the corner of my page on the browser is now the Shiba Inu from the doge meme and I can't explain to you how unfunny that is — AOC Burner Account #63 (@AllanaSmithee) April 3, 2023

On April 1, Reuters reported that Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on March 31 to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.