Twitter opened a portion of its source code to the public, including the algorithm to recommend tweets in users’ timelines.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who recently became the most-followed user on the platform, overtaking former US President Barack Obama, earlier promised to open-source code.

According to a TechCrunch report, the microblogging platform published two repositories containing code on GitHub. The platform said it was its first step to being more transparent.

Also read: Elon Musk overtakes Barack Obama as most followed Twitter user

Twitter open source Spaces discussion happening now!

https://t.co/VpS6frbOhT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023

“In the coming weeks, we will open-source literally everything that contributes to showing a tweet, such that the output can be at least roughly approximated,” Musk said in a tweet.

Also read: How to get Meta Verified blue badge on Facebook and Instagram

On Friday, Musk tweeted that third parties should be able to analyse the open-sourced code and “determine, with reasonable accuracy, what will probably be shown to users.”

Musk added that the microblogging platform would update its recommendation algorithm based on user suggestions every 24 to 48 hours. The open-source releases do not include the code that powers Twitter’s ad recommendations or the data used to train Twitter’s recommendation algorithm.

In addition, it does not include the code that powers Twitter’s ad recommendations or the data used to train Twitter’s recommendation algorithm. Twitter has also excluded any code that compromises user safety and privacy or the ability to protect the platform from bad actors.

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai promises Bard AI chatbot upgrades soon