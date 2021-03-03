Twitter officially rolls out Spaces on Android for wider testing

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter officially rolls out Spaces on Android for wider testing
Twitter is officially rolling out Twitter Spaces for Android users.
“Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things,” the social media major tweeted from the official Twitter Spaces account.
Some users on Android reported that they were able to access Spaces on a certain beta version last week. Twitter has now officially made the announcement.
Twitter Spaces, similar to Clubhouse, is an audio-based social media platform. Users can interact in audio rooms. Considering the popularity of Clubhouse, Spaces can be a new opportunity to expand for the microblogging platform.
Twitter had released Spaces into public beta on iOS in December. The test was limited to iOS users. The microblogging platform had first confirmed that it was planning to roll out the feature to Android users for wider testing via a tweet in January this year.
There are, however, certain limitations on Android as currently, users will only be able to join and talk in a Space. The ability to create a Space will be rolled out soon, the company said.
“With Spaces, we provide people a new way to connect directly in an intimate conversation space — using their voice. The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity, emotion, nuance and empathy that is often lost in text. We’re still early in beta, but we’re very excited about this new capability,” Dantley Davis, Head of Design & Research at Twitter had said last week at Twitter’s Analyst Day.
