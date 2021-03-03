Twitter officially rolls out Spaces on Android for wider testing

Twitter is officially rolling out Twitter Spaces for Android users.

“Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things,” the social media major tweeted from the official Twitter Spaces account.

Some users on Android reported that they were able to access Spaces on a certain beta version last week. Twitter has now officially made the announcement.

Twitter Spaces, similar to Clubhouse, is an audio-based social media platform. Users can interact in audio rooms. Considering the popularity of Clubhouse, Spaces can be a new opportunity to expand for the microblogging platform.

Twitter had released Spaces into public beta on iOS in December. The test was limited to iOS users. The microblogging platform had first confirmed that it was planning to roll out the feature to Android users for wider testing via a tweet in January this year.

There are, however, certain limitations on Android as currently, users will only be able to join and talk in a Space. The ability to create a Space will be rolled out soon, the company said.

“With Spaces, we provide people a new way to connect directly in an intimate conversation space — using their voice. The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity, emotion, nuance and empathy that is often lost in text. We’re still early in beta, but we’re very excited about this new capability,” Dantley Davis, Head of Design & Research at Twitter had said last week at Twitter’s Analyst Day.