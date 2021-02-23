Twitter relaunches prompt that asks users to review potentially harmful or offensive tweets on iOS

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter relaunches prompt that asks users to review potentially harmful or offensive tweets on iOS
It is currently being tested only for users on iOS.
Twitter is relaunching its experiment that prompted users to review a reply that can be considered potentially harmful or offensive for users on iOS.
“Say something in the moment you might regret? We've relaunched this experiment on iOS that asks you to review a reply that's potentially harmful or offensive. Think you've received a prompt by mistake? Share your feedback with us so we can improve,” it wrote from the official Twitter Support account.
The microblogging platform had begun testing the feature back in May on iOS which prompted users to double-check a potentially harmful or offensive reply.
Also read: Can Koo replace Twitter and be govt’s handle for sharing Breaking News?
“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” Twitter had said.
It had then expanded the test to Android and web with a few changes before it was shut down. As part of the changes, it had included more information as to why the user received the prompt and had improved how it considered the context of the conversation before showing a prompt.
With the new renewed experiment on iOS, users will see a prompt to review their tweets with the option to ‘Tweet, Edit or Delete’ the same. It also features an option for users to provide feedback in case Twitter showed the prompt on tweets that weren’t really harmful with a ‘Did we get this wrong?’ option within the prompt.
