Twitter relaunches prompt that asks users to review potentially harmful or offensive tweets on iOS

Twitter is relaunching its experiment that prompted users to review a reply that can be considered potentially harmful or offensive for users on iOS.

“Say something in the moment you might regret? We've relaunched this experiment on iOS that asks you to review a reply that's potentially harmful or offensive. Think you've received a prompt by mistake? Share your feedback with us so we can improve,” it wrote from the official Twitter Support account.

The microblogging platform had begun testing the feature back in May on iOS which prompted users to double-check a potentially harmful or offensive reply.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” Twitter had said.

It had then expanded the test to Android and web with a few changes before it was shut down. As part of the changes, it had included more information as to why the user received the prompt and had improved how it considered the context of the conversation before showing a prompt.

With the new renewed experiment on iOS, users will see a prompt to review their tweets with the option to ‘Tweet, Edit or Delete’ the same. It also features an option for users to provide feedback in case Twitter showed the prompt on tweets that weren’t really harmful with a ‘Did we get this wrong?’ option within the prompt.

It is currently being tested only for users on iOS.