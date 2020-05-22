Twitter rolls out its ‘quote tweet’ feature to Android and web users

Twitter has rolled out its quote tweet feature for Android and web users after initially rolling out the update to iOS users, the company said on Thursday.

“Now on Android and web –– see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet!” Twitter posted from its official account.

The microblogging platform had rolled out the feature for iOS users on May 12. The feature makes it easier for users to view their quote tweets all in one place.

What the feature brings

The new feature will organize all of a user’s retweets with comments into a convenient list. They can tap on a tweet and click on “Retweets” which will be divided into two columns. One with “quote tweets” and the other with a list of retweets with no comments.

“Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place,” Twitter had said.

“There’s now more to the conversation behind the Retweet count. On iOS, tapping into any Tweet, then tapping “Retweets” will show you the Retweets with comments,” it further added.

Twitter had been testing the feature at the beginning of this year. It was first spotted by app engineer Janne Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who had said that the micro-blogging platform was testing out the feature to make it easier for users to view quote tweets.

Twitter has also rolled out a few changes to its interface and has rolled out new threaded conversations feature for select iOS and web users. It has also begun testing its limit reply feature earlier this week.