Twitter updates its labels to show Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election

Twitter has updated the warning labels for the United States Presidential election-related misinformation to show that elections officials have certified Joe Biden as the president-elect.

The micro-blogging platform has already labelled multiple tweets from Donald Trump with the new label that reads, "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election."

For instance, the label was displayed on one of Trump’s tweet that read, “The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won! Christina Bobb @OANN.”

“Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the race, according to projections by The Associated Press, NBC News and other media outlets,” reads the description of the label.

Earlier this week, the Electoral College voted Joe Biden as the President and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States, as per media reports.

Facebook’s labels on posts similar to the tweets from Trump read, “Election officials follow strict rules and have found no evidence of widespread fraud,” according to a report by The Verge.