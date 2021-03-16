Twitter users can now secure their account with multiple security keys

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter users can now secure their account with multiple security keys
Soon, security keys could be used as the only authentication method, without any other method turned on
Twitter will now allow users to secure their account with multiple security keys on both, mobile and web.
“Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enrol and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on,” it wrote from the official Twitter support account.
Users can choose to secure their account with a physical security key as part of two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication is an additional security layer to protect a Twitter account. Users are required to provide a code or use a security key along with their password to log in if they choose to set up the feature. There are currently three methods that users can choose from to authenticate their account; text message, authentication app, or a security key.
To get started with a security key, users are currently required to first turn on either the text message or authentication app two-factor authentication method as per the instructions provided by Twitter.
As the microblogging platform mentioned in the tweet, users may soon be able to use security keys as their only authentication method without any other methods turned on.
Twitter had updated the two-factor authentication feature to allow users to log in with their physical security key on the Twitter app in December last year. The feature was already available for users on the desktop.
“Protecting your account on all of your devices is important. We’ve updated two-factor authentication so you can now log in with your physical security key on Android and iOS, like on desktop,” it had said.
