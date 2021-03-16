Social Media

Twitter users can now secure their account with multiple security keys

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on March 16, 2021

Soon, security keys could be used as the only authentication method, without any other method turned on

Twitter will now allow users to secure their account with multiple security keys on both, mobile and web.

“Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enrol and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on,” it wrote from the official Twitter support account.

Users can choose to secure their account with a physical security key as part of two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication is an additional security layer to protect a Twitter account. Users are required to provide a code or use a security key along with their password to log in if they choose to set up the feature. There are currently three methods that users can choose from to authenticate their account; text message, authentication app, or a security key.

To get started with a security key, users are currently required to first turn on either the text message or authentication app two-factor authentication method as per the instructions provided by Twitter.

As the microblogging platform mentioned in the tweet, users may soon be able to use security keys as their only authentication method without any other methods turned on.

Twitter had updated the two-factor authentication feature to allow users to log in with their physical security key on the Twitter app in December last year. The feature was already available for users on the desktop.

“Protecting your account on all of your devices is important. We’ve updated two-factor authentication so you can now log in with your physical security key on Android and iOS, like on desktop,” it had said.

Published on March 16, 2021
