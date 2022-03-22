Twitterati react to Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery service

Zomato announced on Monday that it would soon begin its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant.

The company noted that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.

Zomato’s Founder, Deepinder Goyal tweeted a blog post saying, “Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.”

“After becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato’s investments in the quick commerce space), I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow,” Goyal’s statement in the blog said. ﻿

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes



Here's how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

The company plans to launch Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month. “We do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries,” the company said.

Goyal shares explainer cards of Zomato Instant service

Zomato is optimistic of delivering food to customers in 3-6 minutes with the delivery partner riding at 20 kilometers per hour, according to a Twitter thread shared by Goyal. The company is building food stations to enable the service in specific customer locations only.

The delivery partners are not informed about the promised delivery time for both 10-minute and 30-minute delivery. The company neither levies penalty for late deliveries nor provides incentives for on-time deliveries.

Hello twitter, good morning :)



I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.



This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D



(1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Backlash on Twitter

Twitterati trolled the company’s Zomato Instant offering. Many called it unnecessary and potentially dangerous for delivery partners.

Cyber security expert, Jiten Jain tweeted, “30 mins is worth waiting for delicious food arriving at our doorsteps.”

. @deepigoyal: 10 mins sounds amazing as a customer. But honestly this would surely make your delivery staff tense and reckless..



Am sure, 30 mins is worth waiting for delicious food arriving at our doorsteps 🍺⏩🍟 https://t.co/8EfKKHNkPt — Jiten Jain (@jiten_jain) March 21, 2022

The safety of delivery partners and the quality of food delivered were the major concerns of several people. Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram tweeted, “This is absurd! It is going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security. I have raised this in Parliament and have written to the government. Will pursue this further.”

Here are some more reactions.

#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

zomato: will deliver food in 10 minutes

the food: pic.twitter.com/dwGTqnrA8g — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) March 21, 2022

I am Uninstalling your app.

1. 10 min doesn't even give preparation time. I don't want microwaved stale food.

2. In Bangalore where I live you're putting the lives of delivery boys in danger plus other people on road. @blrcitytraffic please note this #Zomato https://t.co/YESua0lgwO — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) March 22, 2022

I'm also a zomato rider here problem is we get low intensive & company gets more profits with us our bikes are fined by 👮🏽‍♂️ and maintenance,petrol nothing is there for us for saving.Even we DNT have single day holiday or weekend to enjoy with family , friends — Mr backlog (@14012ei029) March 22, 2022