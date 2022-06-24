Twitter’s closed captions toggle now available for everyone on Android and iOS

The closed captions toggle on Twitter is now available for all users on Android and iOS. The feature lets users turn video captions on or off on a video as per their choice. The microblogging platform first began testing this feature in April this year.
However, the feature was only available to some users on iOS. It is now available for everyone on both, Android and iOS. Users will be able to see a ‘CC’ button at the top right corner of a video. Using this button, they can turn the video captions on or off.
Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo in a statement to The Verge said that the feature was unrelated to Twitter’s auto caption system and that the button will only be available on videos with captions already available.
Separately, Twitter is testing a way for users to write longer tweets through a new Notes feature. Notes can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries, it said.
