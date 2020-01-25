Vine 2.0 ‘Byte’ officially launched on Android and iOS

The successor to once leading video-sharing platform Vine, ‘Byte’ officially launched on Android and iOS platforms on Saturday.

Byte officially launched its app on Android and iOS today and even shared the update through its social media platforms including Twitter.

“Dear friends, today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. Tt’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing,” Byte’s official tweet read.

Vine rebooted

Vine was a short video sharing platform created back in June 2012. It was co-founded by Hoffman along with Colin Kroll and Rus Yusupov and was acquired by Twitter in 2013. The platform had reached over 200 million users within a couple of years since its launched when Twitter had announced its plans to pull the plug on Vine in 2017 in order to cut costs.

Many of Vine’s famous content creators had then migrated over to now Google-owned YouTube.

Vine’s co-founder Dom Hoffman had announced that he would be building a reboot of the video-sharing platform two years ago. Hoffman then had regularly shared an update of the platform on his Twitter account. The beta-testing for Byte had begun back in April 2019.

Byte lets users shoot and upload short 6 second videos. The app has basic functionalities like a video feed and an ‘Explore’ options where users can share and interact with other creators’ content as well as browse through curated videos.

Monetization to compete with similar video-sharing apps

The time around Byte will be in direct competition with ByteDance’s TikTok which has gained massive popularity over the years. TikTok, unlike Byte, lets users create and upload one-minute videos and offers features such as AR filters, effects, etc.

Byte in a bid to distinguish itself from platforms such as TikTok and Instagram will offer direct monetization opportunities to attract creators.

“Very soon, we'll introduce a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info,” Byte had tweeted.

The company is currently focusing on a revenue share model in its pilot programs and will be looking into other options such as ad revenue sharing and tipping for its partners in the future, TechCrunch reported.