WhatsApphas removed the ability to send or open view-once messages on desktops. The feature on the instant messaging platform allows users to share images or videos that can be viewed only once. The message disappears once the recipient opens and views it.
This comes after the platform announced working on a self-chat feature similar to Telegram’s saved messages.
WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said in its statement that the feature is no longer supported on all desktop apps, including Windows and macOS, for added privacy. The measure will prevent users from taking screenshots of messages sent using the privacy feature. According to reports, the feature was introduced on the web last year.