WhatsApp set to roll out new features

WhatsApp is working to enrich its consumer experience. According to recent tweets by WABetaInfo, the social messaging app is set to bring several new feature updates.
Tweets by WhatsApp’s blog forum suggests that the company is planning to introduce a new footer for end-to-end encryption to more beta users, waveforms for voice notes on Windows beta versions, and limited access to ‘rich link previews’ for text status and others.
Meta-owned WhatsApp also said the company is testing a feature called ‘kept messages’, where a user can retain messages beyond the time limit of ‘disappearing messages’.
Published on
July 28, 2022
