hamburger

Social Media

WhatsApp set to roll out new features

Aneeka Chatterjee | Chennai, July 28 | Updated on: Jul 28, 2022
Whatsapp logo

Whatsapp logo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Rich link previews, new footer for safety, voice waveforms are some of the features to be unveiled

WhatsApp is working to enrich its consumer experience. According to recent tweets by WABetaInfo, the social messaging app is set to bring several new feature updates.

Tweets by WhatsApp’s blog forum suggests that the company is planning to introduce a new footer for end-to-end encryption to more beta users, waveforms for voice notes on Windows beta versions, and limited access to ‘rich link previews’ for text status and others.

Meta-owned WhatsApp also said the company is testing a feature called ‘kept messages’, where a user can retain messages beyond the time limit of ‘disappearing messages’.

Published on July 28, 2022
WhatsApp
social media
New launches
Meta
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you