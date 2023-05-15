WhatsApp is working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android with twelve new features, a report by the platform tracker WABetaInfo revealed.

The function under development will roll out to Android users soon.

The Meta-owned platform allows users to keep a channel public for anyone to discover and view shared content. Meanwhile, WhatsApp just released the edit message feature to beta testers on Android.

WhatsApp broadcast channel

The channels will adopt a full-width messaging interface in the conversation. The channels can get a verification badge — a green checkmark. However, WABetaInfo reported that the process for requesting verification is unclear.

The platform will display the approximate number of followers right under the channel name and the accurate number in the channel info window (along with the channel description).

WhatsApp aims to enhance user control over notifications for messages received from channels. Users will be able to access a mute shortcut within the channel header.

There will also be an extra toggle, a shortcut to mute the channel. The channels may also support handles.

Meanwhile, the platform will also introduce three new shortcuts to unfollow, forward, and share a channel. Users would be able to report the channel in case of policy violation.

This comes when WhatsApp users have voiced security concerns, such as international spam calls and unauthorized use of the device’s microphone.