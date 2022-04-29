WhatsApp will soon let you use same account on multiple devices

WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users chat with the same account on multiple devices. At the moment, it is unclear whether the feature will extended it to iOS users.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showcased a new ‘register device as companion’ page on WhatsApp Android that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account to their secondary smartphone. It means that the feature will be rolled out to Android and tablet users. The new ‘register device as companion’ section will open for users who try to open WhatsApp on a secondary device, the WABetaInfo said. The user has to scan a QR code with their main phone to use another device as a ‘companion.’

WhatsApp has not announced any timeline for the feature’s release, XDA reported. Presently, WhatsApp does not support multiple logins simultaneously.

The current Linked Device feature on WhatsApp allows users to connect computers as the secondary device. According to The Verge, the feature was introduced as a public beta in November 2021 It is now available on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is working on quick reactions feature

In addition to the feature, WhatsApp plans to add eight emojis as quick reactions to statuses on the desktop version, WABetaInfo said. The emojis include a smiling face with heart-eyes, a face with tears of joy, an open mouth, clapping hands, a crying face, folded hands, a party popper and hundred points.