WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices from October 24

WhatsApp to stop working on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices from October 24, 2022, according to a WABetaInfo report. WhatsApp also confirmed iOS 12 and newer versions as supported and recommended operating systems.

WABetaInfo said in its report, the users having iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions have to update their iPhone software to the latest version by opening Settings > General > Software Update.

WhatsApp will drop the support for iOS 10 and iOS 11!



WhatsApp is now planning to drop the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5 over the coming months.https://t.co/GUVxP9n8L9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 21, 2022

According to WABetaInfo, users of iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S have to update their version to iOS 12 to continue using WhatsApp. However, the messaging service will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C devices since the iOS 12 update is not available on these devices. WhatsApp’s withdrawal of support for older versions of iOS is to support the latest features and for enhanced security updates, WABetaInfo said in its report.

WhatsApp introduces ‘request account info’ on Desktop

The instant messaging app announced the rollout of a beta update for users to request their account information on WhatsApp Desktop. The feature has already been introduced on iOS and Android as per the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), WABetaInfo said. The feature rolled out to beta testers is accessible from the ‘Request Account Info’ option in the WhatsApp Settings menu. Reportedly, the requested account information report will include activity info, privacy settings, device details and contacts.

WhatsApp is rolling out Request Account Info on Desktop!



WhatsApp is now releasing the ability to request your account information right within WhatsApp Desktop beta.https://t.co/kadvjulYhd — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 20, 2022

This comes after the messaging app hinted on WhatsApp Premium for business accounts and the launch of WhatsApp Cloud API to all businesses.