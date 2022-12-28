Every year, WhatsApp takes a call to cut down its support to various smartphones, and this year is no different. With 2022 approaching to an end, WhatsApp has listed out the models that would not support the social app beyond December 31.

WhatsApp’s decision to end support for a few models in Android and iPhone should not be a great deal as the list calls out are either old or outdated operating system. For the models listed, WhatsApp will not roll out any updates or feature, and eventually the service would stop.

Smartphones list

WhatsApp has listed 49 smartphone models, including Samsung, Apple, Sony, that will stop supporting the social messaging app after December 31.

Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5c.

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

Huawei : Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1.

LG: LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD.

Memo ZTE V956

Quad XL

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L

Wiko Darknight ZT