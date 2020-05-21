YouTube adds ‘bedtime reminder’ feature to encourage responsible surfing

YouTube is adding bedtime reminders that will prompt users to stop surfing the site after a specific amount of time.

The reminder feature adds to YouTube’s existing take a break” reminders and other wellness features that Google had introduced to the video platform back in 2018.

Previously, YouTube used to prompt users to stop viewing videos with an optional “take a break” notification when they’ve exceeded a specific amount of consecutive viewing time.

With these new bedtime reminders, users can set “specific times to stop watching videos and (you guessed it!) go to bed,”

“You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You’ll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder,” YouTube said in an official blog post.

The notification can be customized in a way that it does not interrupt a video that the user is currently viewing. Users can then snooze the reminder for 10 minutes.

The reminders can be set from the “Remind me when it’s time for bed” option in Settings or can be customized from the “Time Watched” page.

The ultimate goal of the feature is to promote responsible surfing especially when viewing times have increased massively during the Covid-19. YouTube had said that it has sent 3 billion “take a break” reminders over the last two years to limit surf time.

The feature will be available on YouTube’s Android and iOS apps. The platform will roll out the feature to all users in the coming weeks.