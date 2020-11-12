Social Media

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

Reuters November 12 | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Users complained about trouble in watching videos on the platform

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google , said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 2,86,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

YouTube now has 325 million monthly unique viewers in India

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

