Zoom shuts down activists accounts for holding ‘illegal’ virtual meetings

Zoom Video Communications on Thursday provided clarification on why it had shut down the accounts of three pro-democratic activists for holding a virtual memorial meeting for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre of June 4, 1989.
The video platform said that it had suspended the accounts of Lee Cheuk-yan, Wang Dan, and Zhou Fengsuo at the request of the Chinese government stating that such meetings were illegal in the country. These accounts have now been reinstated.
“In May and early June, we were notified by the Chinese government about four large, public June 4th commemoration meetings on Zoom that were being publicized on social media, including meeting details. The Chinese government informed us that this activity is illegal in China and demanded that Zoom terminate the meetings and host accounts,” Zoom said.
The Zoom team reviewed these four meetings and found that two of these meetings had a “significant” number of participants from China based on IP addresses. The Chinese government had provided a social media invitation to the Zoom tea for the fourth meeting stating that the account had held a previous meeting that was illegal in China. A US-based Zoom team had reviewed the same.
Since the platform doesn’t have the capability to block a particular meeting participant from the meeting based on factors such as geography, it had decided to suspend the host accounts of these meetings.
The platform further said that it had not provided any access to personal information to the Chinese government.
The platform further said that it “had fallen short” by removing the accounts of users outside of mainland China as out of these accounts, one was based in Hong Kong SAR and two in the U.S. It has reinstated those accounts. Another shortcoming was that the video conferencing platform had shut down host accounts instead of blocking participants. It further said that it will work on building this capability in the platform to block participants based on geography.
“Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China,” Zoom said.
“We are improving our global policy to respond to these types of requests. We will outline this policy as part of our transparency report, to be published by June 30, 2020,” it added.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
June 12, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism
Zoom shuts down activists accounts for holding ‘illegal’ virtual meetings
Zoom Video Communications on Thursday provided clarification on why it had shut down the accounts of three pro-democratic activists for holding a virtual memorial meeting for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre of June 4, 1989.
The video platform said that it had suspended the accounts of Lee Cheuk-yan, Wang Dan, and Zhou Fengsuo at the request of the Chinese government stating that such meetings were illegal in the country. These accounts have now been reinstated.
“In May and early June, we were notified by the Chinese government about four large, public June 4th commemoration meetings on Zoom that were being publicized on social media, including meeting details. The Chinese government informed us that this activity is illegal in China and demanded that Zoom terminate the meetings and host accounts,” Zoom said.
The Zoom team reviewed these four meetings and found that two of these meetings had a “significant” number of participants from China based on IP addresses. The Chinese government had provided a social media invitation to the Zoom tea for the fourth meeting stating that the account had held a previous meeting that was illegal in China. A US-based Zoom team had reviewed the same.
Since the platform doesn’t have the capability to block a particular meeting participant from the meeting based on factors such as geography, it had decided to suspend the host accounts of these meetings.
The platform further said that it had not provided any access to personal information to the Chinese government.
The platform further said that it “had fallen short” by removing the accounts of users outside of mainland China as out of these accounts, one was based in Hong Kong SAR and two in the U.S. It has reinstated those accounts. Another shortcoming was that the video conferencing platform had shut down host accounts instead of blocking participants. It further said that it will work on building this capability in the platform to block participants based on geography.
“Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China,” Zoom said.
“We are improving our global policy to respond to these types of requests. We will outline this policy as part of our transparency report, to be published by June 30, 2020,” it added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
SHARE