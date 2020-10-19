Sony announces India prices for PS5

Sony has recently confirmed the prices for its next-generation gaming console series, PlayStation 5 (PS5).

The PS5 will come in two variants, the gaming console and the digital edition. The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

Apart from this, the company also announced the prices of a range of accessories and the five new games that will be available with the console.

Gamers can purchase new games such as Demon’s Souls, Destruction Allstars and Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at ₹4,999 each. Sackboy A Big Adventure and Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales will cost ₹3,999 each, Indian Express reported.

Customers can also purchase a range of accessories with the controller, including a PlayStation HD camera for ₹5,190, the Pulse 3D wireless headset for ₹8,590, a PlayStation media remote for ₹2,590 and a DualSense charging station for the controllers at ₹2,590, according to reports.

Both PS5 models will have the same specs. The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.

It is equipped with the ‘Tempest’ 3D AudioTech. It has two USB Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.

In comparison, PS5 rival Microsoft’s new Xbox series which will be available from November 10 starts at ₹34,990. The Xbox series X is priced at ₹49,990 while the Xbox series S is priced at ₹34,990.

Sony at the launch of the PS5 had said that the global rollout is slated to begin on November 19. However, the exact launch dates for India are yet to be announced.