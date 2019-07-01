SonyLIV launches Augmented Reality games

SonyLIV on Monday announced the launch of its new gaming platform with over 100 exclusive show-based games, to be launched in a phased manner.

With this move, SonyLIV aims to reach out to 50 million new users, aiming to be a one-stop gaming destination. These games are curated around some of Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) biggest IP’s across channels like KBC, CID, Crime Patrol, The Kapil Sharma Show, Patiala Babes, Baalveer, Kicko & Super Speedo, amongst others.

As per a recent KPMG report, the Indian gaming industry is estimated at INR 43.8 billion in FY18 and is expected to grow further at 22.1% CAGR taking it to INR 118.8 billion by 2023. Increased digital usage and the rise in the number of gamers, will be key in headlining this growth in online gaming. SonyLIV’s launch of the OTT gaming destination is reflective of this progress and is sure to catalyse more change in audience consumption patterns.

From video quiz formats to uniquely designed board games to big ticket tournaments, there is something for everyone between the age group of 7-35 years in this gaming platform, Sony said in a statement.

Uday Sodhi, Business Head – Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India, “India houses 10% of the world’s gamers and this number is slated to rise exponentially. With the launch of our OTT gaming platform, we intend to trigger this target segment and capture the market to an extent of 50 million users. This falls in line with India’s OTT market share predictions, which is expected to triple its size in the next 4 years. Our database of 100+ games will cater to every generation of gamers that we aim to engage with through a plethora of events to capture their attention.”

In addition to this, SonyLIV will also introduce exciting Augmented Reality (AR) games around iconic shows from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) like Crime Patrol, Baalveer, CID, Aladdin Naam To Suna Hoga, and Tenali Rama amongst others.

The platform will also introduce an array of user engagement features to gratify winners with abundant opportunities. With the Game Store hosting a 24X7 tournament feature, consumers will stand a chance to win cash anywhere between Rs 1/- to Rs 5000/- depending upon the size and duration of the tournament. But that’s not all! For the first time ever, through the “Daily Rewards Feature” users will also stand a chance to meet-and-greet celebrities or attend famous shows like KBC, Indian Idol, The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Dancer and others just by playing games on the platform.