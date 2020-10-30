Soon, Google VPN for phones, desktops of Google One subscribers

Google has announced a new solution for Google One members called VPN by Google One. The tech giant is bringing its own Android-based VPN (Virtual Private Network) to devices.

Google had previously offered VPN exclusively to Google-fi cellular subscribers for Android smartphones. The new solution will be built directly into the Google One app for smartphones.

Also read: Google may soon let you compare apps on Play Store

“We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone’s online traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers,” Google said in an official blog post.

To begin with, Google is launching the VPN solution for Google One subscribers with a 2TB pan and above in the US. Initially, the solution has only been launched for Android smartphones.

Also read: Apple stepping up efforts to develop its own search technology

Google is planning to expand the solution to more devices and more countries in the coming months.

“The VPN by Google One will roll out in the United States in the coming weeks through the Google One app (Android only) and will expand to more countries and to iOS, Windows and Mac in the coming months,” Google said.

Pro Sessions

The tech giant is also rolling out one-on-one “Pro Sessions” to help users better understand VPN and how it works.

“We’re also now rolling out Pro Sessions by Google One with VPN support. With Pro Sessions, you can schedule one-on-one online sessions with a Google expert to learn more about VPNs and how to stay safer online,” Google said.

Pro Sessions will also be available for 2TB members in the US, the UK and Canada in the coming weeks.