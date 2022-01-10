Startup YNOS Venture Engine raises ₹2.5 cr in funding

YNOS Venture Engine, a business intelligence and analytics platform for India’s innovation and start-up ecosystem, has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from various business leaders including Arun Jain of Intellect Design and Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant Technology Solutions

The funding will be used to further scale technology investments and strengthen ongoing business development activities, says a release from YNOS, a start-up incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell

A Thillai Rajan, Professor-IIT Madras & Co-Founder YNOS Venture Engine, said, the company’s mission is to create a fundamental impact on early-stage ventures through unmatched intelligence on the startup ecosystem.

YNOS leverages technology, advanced data science techniques and marker analytics to provide customised insights and recommendations to startup founders, venture investors, innovators, and other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem. These offerings have already on-boarded over 83,460 startups, 5,600 Angels and 1,500 VCs & Networks as part of their exhaustive intelligence, the release said.

Since its inception, YNOS has successfully acquired several prominent institutional incubators and extended its platform to the connected ecosystem. The list includes IIM Kozhikode, BIMTECH, Noida; Confederation of Indian Industry; IIT Patna; Pontaq Ventures; Karunya University; Accenture Ventures; School of Design Thinking; Start-up TN; Arali Ventures and CIIE - IIM Ahmedabad, the release added.