SuperOps.ai raises $14 million Series A funding

SuperOps.ai, a Chennai-US-based start-up that provides unified Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform, has raised $14 million in new funding enabling the company to enhance its capabilities in the Managed Service Providers (MSP) market with its newly launched AI-powered PSA-RMM platform.

In beta since May 2021, SuperOps.ai has already worked with over 30 clients to build a platform that meets the needs of MSPs, said a press release.

The Series A fundraise was led by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors, Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital, as well as angel investors, Giovanni Sanguily (CEO of Honey CRM), Sidharth Malik (CEO of CleverTap), Noel Wax and Lisa Woods (CEO and COO of Groundswell Group), and Abhi Kumar (Partner at M12 Ventures).

Arvind Parthiban, SuperOps.ai Co-founder and CEO said SuperOps.ai is here to modernise the industry and provide users with smart, AI-powered, cloud-based software that is more efficient and effective. With our AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, clients can now focus on the core business and leave the old hurdles behind.

SuperOps.ai has built its platform by identifying the numerous downfalls of legacy technology. The global managed services market is projected to grow from $243 billion in 2021 to $557.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6 per cent in the forecast period of 2021-28. The MSP industry is estimated to have over 150,000 players—a majority of the SMB businesses employing just a handful of technicians. SuperOps.ai’s investors have also recognised this opportunity and applaud the company’s pioneering efforts in challenging the status quo, the release said.