T-Hub appoints CIO, CDO

T-Hub, a startup eco-system enabler, has appointed Panneerselvam Madanagopal as Chief Innovation Officer and Anish Anthony as the Chief Delivery Officer. The appointments follow the recent inauguration of the T-Hub’s new facility at Madhapur.

“The reinforced leadership team demonstrates T-Hub’s commitment to its continued evolution. At T-Hub, Panneerselvam has donned many hats in the ecosystem. Likewise, Anish’s appointment will bolster our strategic growth plans,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub

Panneerselvam Madanagopal has been associated with T-Hub as a mentor for startups ever since its inception and officially joined as a Senior Advisor for Corporate Innovation in 2021.

“He will bolster T-Hub’s evolving presence on the global innovation map by focussing on an innovative, tech-oriented future role growth strategy,” Srinivas Rao said.

With more than 22 years of experience in the innovation and consumer markets space, Panneerselvam has consulted with esteemed corporations, including Titan, Unilever, Tata Global Beverages, Carlsberg Copenhagen and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Anish Anthony, who served as a Wing Commander, will lead T-Hub’s global delivery and operations of all the programmes and initiatives. “He has vast experience in innovation, execution at scale, raising funds, strategising and on-ground experience building two multimillion-dollar companies from scratch,” Srinivas Rao said.

Anish was the founding team member of MyGate, a gated community management solution. An angel investor himself, Anish is on the mentor desk of several educational institutes that include IITs and IIMs.