TalentSprint announces third cohort for women engg students

Hyderabad, March 2

TalentSprint, an education technology platform, has launched the third cohort of its Women Engineers Programme (WE) in association with Google.

Targeted at first-year women engineering students from across the country, the programme will rope in 500 candidates. The programme will commence from May 2021.

The last date for submission of applications is March 21, 2021.

The NSE subsidiary started the programme in 2019 to address gender disparity in the IT industry.

“Women represent just 26 per cent of the global tech workforce. We seek to address this gender imbalance by selecting, training, and nurturing women engineering students,” Santanu Paul, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at TalentSprint, said.

About 220 students were selected for the first two cohorts.

“Admission to the third cohort will be through a rigorous multi-stage selection process. Students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid, based on their merit and financial backgrounds,” he said.

“For tech to truly fulfil the promise of levelling the playing field and creating universally relevant solutions, the representation of women in tech organisations is the key,” Venkataraman, Vice President, Search Ads, Google, said.