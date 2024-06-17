Tanla Platforms Ltd announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar Jain as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from August 1, 2024.

Kumar will join Tanla post a nearly two-decade stint in Wipro Ltd.

He succeeds Aravind Viswanathan, who will cease to be CFO with effect from July 31, 2024.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited, said, “I am very excited to welcome Abhishek Kumar to the Tanla family. I am confident he will scale the function to new heights across business enablement as well as setting new benchmarks on governance.”

“I am grateful to the Tanla Board for their trust and confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity. I have seen the incredible growth story of Tanla as an outsider, and I am very excited to now join Uday and the leadership team to further accelerate the growth momentum and create value for all stakeholders. My priority would be to help drive profitable growth while continuing to elevate the standards of governance,” said Abhishek Kumar.

