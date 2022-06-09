Tanla, Kore.ai in pact to make bot conversations more meaningful

Tanla, a BSE-listed Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) service provider, has entered into an agreement with US-based Kore.ai to provide conversational solutions to its users.

The latter’s customers can now have more meaningful conversations with their service providers in sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail and insurance.

This will take conversations in windows like chatbots or WhatsApp well beyond providing templated answers and help the customers ‘fulfill’ their requests.

“Enterprises will be able to leverage their end-to-end capabilities and consultative support without having to go through multiple stops and partners,” Raj Koneru, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kore.ai, has said.

“Our customer engagement platform can automate and optimise voice and chat interactions across multiple channels, languages, and regions, while retaining the human touch all through,” he said.

The conversational AI market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 21 per cent. The Indian market itself is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25 per cent, a Tanla spokesperson said, quoting research reports.

“This partnership will provide cutting-edge AI solutions on Wisely Platform to help clients realise the value of truly omni-channel digital customer experiences,” Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited, said.

“This outlook presents a huge growth opportunity in the conversational space. The agreement will cover India, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines,” he said.

Kore.ai’s expertise

Kore.ai offers enterprise-grade, end-to-end, no-code conversational AI platform and AI-first solutions for enterprises to design, build, test, host, deploy and manage virtual assistants, process assistants and conversational digital applications.

The Kore.ai Experience Optimization Platform (XO) supports on-premises and cloud deployments for more than 35 channels in 100 languages.

“Kore.ai also brings with it an experienced and dedicated team to jointly accelerate product development and go-to-market (GTM) in the target markets,” he said.