Tanla ropes in ex-TRAI official as Chief Trust Officer

Tanla Platforms Limited, a Communication Platform-as-a-Service company, has appointed Sunil Bajpai as its Chief Trust Officer. He will take charge on May 19.

Prior to this, Sunil Bajpai worked with the Government of India for over 30 years, including in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In his new role at Tanla, he will be responsible for driving ‘exceptional trust standards for the CPaaS ecosystem with a specific focus on the consumers of business communication.

“We have instilled trust in the products we develop with a focus on data security and data privacy and protecting the consumers from spam and fraud,” Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla, said in a statement.

“Sunil will work with the regulatory community, enterprises and partners to drive products and policies to address all concerns of consumers in the evolving space of business communication globally,” he said.

He said Trubloq, Tanla’s blockchain platform, has helped in complaints reduction against registered telemarkters by 44 per cent after the introduction of Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018. The regulation is aimed at controlling spam and fraud communications and protecting the interests of the consumers.