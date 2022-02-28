hamburger

Info-tech

Tanla, Truecaller tie-up for business messages

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 28, 2022

To offer blockchain-based Wiesely platform providing secured transmission of business messages.

Tanla Platforms, a Communications-as-a-platform solutions provider, has signed an agreement with Truecaller at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), which is being held at Barcelona (Spain).

The Hyderabad-based company would offer its Blockchain-based Wiesely platform to provide secured transmission of Truecaller’s business messages.

Truecaller, which verifies contacts and blocks unwanted communication, has a base of 30 crore active monthly users.

“The solution will help enterprises connect with their customers with content that matters. It overcomes the drawbacks of traditional communication solutions and has the potential to transform the digital engagement landscape,” Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder of Truecaller, said.

Published on February 28, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you