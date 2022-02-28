Tanla, Truecaller tie-up for business messages

Tanla Platforms, a Communications-as-a-platform solutions provider, has signed an agreement with Truecaller at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), which is being held at Barcelona (Spain).

The Hyderabad-based company would offer its Blockchain-based Wiesely platform to provide secured transmission of Truecaller’s business messages.

Truecaller, which verifies contacts and blocks unwanted communication, has a base of 30 crore active monthly users.

“The solution will help enterprises connect with their customers with content that matters. It overcomes the drawbacks of traditional communication solutions and has the potential to transform the digital engagement landscape,” Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder of Truecaller, said.