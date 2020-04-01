Tata Sky provides free access to Tata Sky Fitness amid Covid-19 lockdown

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Tata Sky has decided to provide free access to Tata Sky Fitness to all of its subscribers. According to the company, it has taken the decision to encourage people and to raise awareness about staying fit, healthy and safe at home amid coronavirus outbreak.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju has also appreciated this initiative. He tweeted: “Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home. #IndiaFightsCorona #FitIndiaMovement.”
According to the official release, this initiative will benefit Tata Sky’s entire subscriber base of more than 50 million people, allowing them to keep up their fitness regimen from the safety and comfort of their own homes.
The company added that the Tata Sky Fitness is available in different languages, including English, Hindi and Telugu. The programme allows subscribers to follow celebrity fitness experts including Yasmin Karachiwala, Kaizzad Capadia, Abbas Ali, Shivoham, Luke Coutinho and Deepika Mehta among others at their own leisure.
The service offers a daily slot dedicated to women’s fitness, fitness for senior citizens, nutrition advice and celeb fitness secrets along with interactive sessions.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
The stock of Marico gained 6.8 per cent on Tuesday, breaching its 21-DMA as well as a key near-term resistance ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...