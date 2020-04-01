Tata Sky provides free access to Tata Sky Fitness amid Covid-19 lockdown

Tata Sky has decided to provide free access to Tata Sky Fitness to all of its subscribers. According to the company, it has taken the decision to encourage people and to raise awareness about staying fit, healthy and safe at home amid coronavirus outbreak.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju has also appreciated this initiative. He tweeted: “Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home. #IndiaFightsCorona #FitIndiaMovement.”

According to the official release, this initiative will benefit Tata Sky’s entire subscriber base of more than 50 million people, allowing them to keep up their fitness regimen from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The company added that the Tata Sky Fitness is available in different languages, including English, Hindi and Telugu. The programme allows subscribers to follow celebrity fitness experts including Yasmin Karachiwala, Kaizzad Capadia, Abbas Ali, Shivoham, Luke Coutinho and Deepika Mehta among others at their own leisure.

The service offers a daily slot dedicated to women’s fitness, fitness for senior citizens, nutrition advice and celeb fitness secrets along with interactive sessions.