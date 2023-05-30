Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services Rajesh Gopinathan said operational rigour, strategic transformation, innovation undertaken during his tenure have helped TCS grow revenues from $17.5 billion in March 2017 to $27.9 billion in March 2023.

In a note to TCS employees, Gopinathan said, ”We also undertook an ambitious redefinition of TCS’ service portfolio and market positioning by introducing the Business 4.0 and Growth & Transformation frameworks to integrate our technology services offerings with greater focus on business value delivered.”

Gopinathan had earlier announced his decision to exit the company. K Krithivasan takes over as the CEO on June 1. His sudden exit had triggered speculation that some of the strategies may not have gone down well with the top leadership.

Gopinathan reminded everyone that the software firm grew revenues by $10.4 billion and returned $27.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

“I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration, I am confident that TCS’ best years are ahead, and I look forward to cheering all of you and your continued success from outside,” he said.