TCS expands multi-year partnership deal with The IRONMAN Group Oceania for Sun-Herald City2Surf  

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that the company has expanded its partnership with The IRONMAN Group Oceania in a multi-year deal, for Sun-Herald City2Surf, the world’s largest fun run.

TCS will continue to power the official event app, enhancing the fun run experience with live results tracking and leader board data. It will also include custom City2Surf selfie frames and a personalised race-ready checklist along with a new feature to highlight Indigenous points of significance along or near to the course.

By marking places of Indigenous historical significance, TCS hopes participants ‘Running on Country’ will experience a connection with the land and will find the sites of interest. The event is expected to happen on August 14, 2022 with a crowd of 80,000 plus runners, the City2Surf will be the held in-person for the first time since 2019.

Sponsorship

Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS ANZ, said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with The Sun-Herald City2Surf, the largest fun run in the world. We sponsor running events across Australia and globally because we want to inspire local communities to live healthy and active lifestyles. This year, as part of our ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture, we have a new feature in the app to raise awareness of local Indigenous history, drive ‘Connection to Country’ amongst runners and all Australians, and remind us that this land we tread is steeped in rich Indigenous history and culture.”

Globally, TCS currently also sponsors The Canberra Times Marathon Festival and is the title sponsor for several running events, including the TCS NYC and TCS London marathons.

Geoff Meyer, Managing Director, The IRONMAN Group Oceania, added, “We are delighted TCS has chosen to expand their partnership as a Major Partner of The Sun-Herald City2Surf. Technology already has a central role to play in physical activity and partners like TCS are crucial in making our vision of inspiring activity a reality. We look forward to continuing to work with the TCS to enhance the City2Surf runners experience with technology.”