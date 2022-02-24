TCS launches new Cyber Defense Suite

Tata Consultancy Services has announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Suite. It is a set of modular cybersecurity services offered on a platform. The integrated platform is meant to secure enterprises amid their digital transformation journeys.

“TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite provides 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend and respond against evolving risks—all from a single platform with a unified view,” it said in an official release.

Cyber attacks have been on the rise over the past two years along with the rapid acceleration of cloud-enabled business models, underscoring the need for enterprise security solutions that can keep pace.

Platform’s feature

The tech major’s new Cyber Defense Suite is a modular platform designed to deliver end-to-end threat visibility, extended detection and automated incident response, digital identity and access management, vulnerability management and remediation, security governance risk and compliance support, third-party cyber risk mitigation and security for multi-cloud environments.

“The suite is scalable and embedded with automation, which allows businesses to achieve improved agility and speed, while reducing total cost of ownership,” it said.

“With rising cyber risks and expanding digital footprint, enterprises are seeking visibility, preparedness and agility to accelerate their business transformations securely and with confidence. TCS’ Cyber Defense Suite provides a way to enable enterprise security and a foundation to address evolving cyber security needs,” said Santha Subramoni, Global Head, Cyber Security, TCS.

The new Cyber Defense Suite complements TCS’ portfolio of cybersecurity services. It has over 10,000 cyber specialists and more than a dozen Threat Management Centers distributed across the world.