TCS partners with Dutch Open Golf tournament

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it is partnering with European golf event the Dutch Open to enhance participant and spectator experience leveraging its digital technologies.
The update comes a day after TCS renewed its title sponsorship with TCS New York Marathon. The global IT major has also been sponsoring TCS London Marathon and TCS Amsterdam Marathon.
“As a growth and transformation partner to leading Dutch enterprises across different industries, TCS is playing a key role in orchestrating cross-industry innovation ecosystems that are united by shared purpose and cloud technologies. TCS sees the Dutch Open as an excellent forum to bring companies from diverse backgrounds together to stimulate innovation and sustainable collaborations,” Josu Devasia, Country Head, TCS Netherlands said.
Martijn van der Meulen, Managing Partner, TIG Sports said “We are delighted to be able to add TCS as a partner alongside our existing partners KLM and ING Private Banking. In title sponsorships of various international marathons, TCS has shown that its technological knowledge can serve to enrich the experience of both the participants and spectators of major sports events. A great example of this is how TCS designed the digital transformation of the TCS Amsterdam Marathon with a ‘virtual run’ during last year’s lock-down. We welcome TCS’ experience, technological know-how and look forward to making the Dutch Open even more successful together.”
