TCS Q4 consolidated net up 14.69% at ₹9,282 cr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹9,282 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 14.69 per cent from ₹8,093 crore recorded during the same year-ago period.
During the period under review, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹9,246 crore (attributed to the shareholders of the company), as against ₹8,049 crore recorded during the comparable quarter of last financial year, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
“Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge,” TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.
The Tata group company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹32,562 crore for the financial year ended March 31, up from ₹32,447 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. The IT major’s total income rose to ₹1,67,311 crore during the period under review, as against ₹1,61,541 crore recorded in FY20.
N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: “I am pleased to note that in FY21, leading organisations partnered with TCS in their growth and transformation journeys. Many of them benefited from our refreshingly different consultative approach to shaping, contracting, executing, and measuring the success of transformation programs, always holding ourselves accountable for the results”.
TCS’ shares closed down 2.43 per cent at ₹3,241.45 on the BSE, which ended down 3.44 per cent on Monday.
