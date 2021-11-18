Tech Mahindra acquires quality services company Lodestone

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tech Mahindra has acquired Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new-age digital companies. The acquisition enables Tech Mahindra to provide end-to-end quality assurance services across hardware, software, and data layers.
Manish Vyas, President-Communications, Media and Entertainment, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said the company was seeing an increasing demand for next-gen technologies from clients who want to simplify and modernise their core businesses on a global scale. “The acquisition of Lodestone is synergistic with our existing domain expertise and new-age digital transformation capabilities,” Vyas said.
Infosys to provide 500 Salesforce tech jobs
Founded in 2005, with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, Lodestone has two service lines — data quality for data-intensive AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) products and the human-labelling ecosystem; and product quality for software and hardware products and platforms.
TCS and Adobe expand partnership to customer experience, digital documentation transformation
Dipam Patel, Founder and CEO, Lodestone. said, “For 15 years, Lodestone has been dedicated to providing digital product and data quality solutions to fast-growing technology platform companies. I am thrilled to partner with Tech Mahindra to leverage our combined expertise and scale to bring more innovative, agile and industry leading services for this high-growth market.”
